Zimbabwe: Popular Comedian Gringo Has Died

9 November 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Popular veteran comedian Lazarus Boora popularly known as Gringo has died.

He was 47.

Gringo, who was admitted at a private medical centre, Westview Hospital in Zimre Park, Harare, died this morning.

