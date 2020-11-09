Namibia: Old Boys Remain Unbeaten

LOG-LEADERS Windhoek Old Boys maintained their unbeaten run with a 2-0 victory against DTS in the Bank Windhoek Outdoor Hockey Men's Premier League on Friday night.

Old Boys could have won by a higher margin, had it not been for some great saves by DTS keeper Liam Janse van Rensburg, although DTS also had their moments.

Dylan Finch opened Old Boys' account in the 17th minute with a great goal, sending keeper Van Rensburg the wrong way to shoot into an empty net, and with Ernst Jacobs prominent in attack they created several more chances. Van Rensburg, however, kept them out with some great saves, while at the other end, Old Boys keeper Willie Serfontein pulled off a stunning reflex save from a backstick shot by Ivan Semedo.

In the final stages Bucko Bartlett sealed Old Boys' victory with a great shot from the edge of the circle.

DTS bounced back with a 3-0 victory against Nust on Saturday night. After a goalless first half, DTS gained the upper hand and goals by Leonard Fick, Jason Bolton and Julian Schütz gave them a deserved victory.

Old Boys now lead the log on eight points, followed by DTS on six, while Saints, who have a game in hand are on five points.

In the Women's Premier League, Windhoek Old Boys got their campaign off with a 1-0 victory against DTS.

Jivanka Kruger scored the winner from a short corner at the end of the first half to hold on for a narrow victory.

On Saturday, Old Boys, however, lost 2-0 to Saints after goals by Kiana Cormack and Rachel Finch, while DTS beat Masters 2-0.