Namibia: Lowkey Nakathila in a Different Class

JEREMIAH Nakathila lived up to his pre-fight prediction of a quick fight with a second round knock out of Immanuel Andeleki in their junior lightweight showdown at the Together as One Boxing Bonanza on Saturday night.

Before the fight Nakathila predicted that he would finish the fight off quickly and although Andeleki managed to stay out of danger in the first round, Nakathila eventually sent him sprawling into the ropes with an overhand right at the end of the second round.

Andeleki managed to beat the count, but he was still unsteady and the referee counted him out on his feet.

After the fight, Nakathila said he waited for his opportunity.

"Any time I get the chance I can use it, so if it's the first round I can take him out if I have to. But sometimes you've just got to take your time. You can't just aim for a knockout when it's not there, you create it."

Nakathila's promoter Nestor Tobias said Nakathila was in a class of his own.

"The sky is the limit for this kid, he's the flavour of Africa right now, he's the next big thing in Africa, and we want to push him to the world title. We fought an opponent like this because of the coronavirus, but now things are opening up. We'll get him to defend his title in his next fight and then we hope to get a world title shot," he said.

"We'll look at our neighbouring countries, but our aim is to fight for the world title and if we keep him busy he will maintain his world rating. I know there's a lot of complications in the WBO junior lightweight division, but we are in control of things and talking to the WBO. So we'll just keep him busy and I'm sure he will challenge for the world title next year, theres no doubt about it," he added.

Tobias said that Andeleki was not in Nakathila's league.

"I apologised to Nakathila that I had to match him against a sub-standard opponent, but its due to the situation and my duty as a promoter is to keep my boxer fit and active. But he trained for this fight, it helped him a lot and kept him in shape," he said.

"You cannot judge the performance because this guy knows Nakathila's power, so he was running to survive, so Nakathila threw some wild punches out of frustration, but we'll work on a few things. We know the guys in the top 15 in the world - how they fight and what's their movement, so we'll work on that to make him better," he added.

It was Nakathila's 20th victory as a pro, with only one defeat, while Andeleki has now lost seven and won eight fights.

Shonena still unbeaten

In the main supporting bout Mikka Shonena notched up his 16th consecutive welterweight win with a workmanlike unanimous points decision against Mendu Kaangundue.

The three judges awarded the fight 59-55, 60-54, 59-55 to Shonena, who landed some big body shots, but could not put Kaangundue down, who fought back bravely.

Harry Simon Junior also maintained his unbeaten record with his 12th successive win against Rafael Iita in the junior welterweight category, but he was hardly convincing.

Iita did most of the work against a lethargic Simon, who only came alive towards the end of the fight, but it was enough as he won a unanimous points decision, 39-37, 40-36, 39-37.

Phillipus Nghituumbwa notched up his 12th win out of 13 fights in the super bantamweight category with a stunning third round knockout of Martin Mukungu, while junior middleweight Charles Shinima recorded his 12th consecutive win with a first round knockout of Steven Shimbonde.

The results of other fights were as follows:

Usko Rehabiam beat Festus Mathias in a junior welterweight fight on a first round technical knockout; Michael Bernard and Frans Naanda drew their lightweight fight after the judges scored it 39-38, 37-39, 39-39; Sebastian Nathaniel beat Dominicus Weyulu on points in a featherweight fight (39-37, 40-36, 40-36); Sam Mathews beat Gustav Petrus on a third round TKO in a super bantamweight fight; Fillemon Nghutenyane beat Salatiel Moses on points in a super flyweight fight (39-36, 40-36, 40-36); Paulus Amavilla and Eslon Kalus drew their lightweight fight; Abed Shikongo beat Joseph Hihangwa on a second round TKO in a junior middleweight fight; and Phillipus Shaanika beat Gerson Vaeta in a super bantamweight fight on points (40-36, 40-37, 40-36).