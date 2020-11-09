Uganda: Environmentalists Demand for Government's Stand On Murchison Falls

Conservation and environment activists have asked government to give a clear stand of what became of the construction of the dam at Murchison falls.

While meeting the European delegation at Murchison falls national park, the environmental conservationists said for a good period of time now, government has gone silent on the issue, leaving the public in the dark.

"Why has government not come out to pronounce itself on the matter? This can be a political gimmick that we are now going into elections, we need to first pull out the issue of Murchison falls because it can be contagious in Bunyoro and Acholi," Mr Solomon Adim, the programme coordinator Natural Resource Conservation Network, said.

Last year, Cabinet approved a bid to conduct a feasibility study to determine the justification of constructing a hydro-power dam at Murchison Falls National Park. However, government has since gone silent about the matter leaving the public unaware of what happened to the plan.

Asked about the status of the plan, Mr Tom Butime, the minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities said currently there is no movement or any progress.

"The question of Murchison falls is a government policy matter and I have no doubt government will pronounce itself...so for me there is no cause for alarm really..., the lobby against Murchison falls is a very strong lobby," he said.

According to tourism ministry, energy specialists said that the country needs more power because very soon the current power supply capacity will be overwhelmed.

Uganda exports its electricity to Kenya, Tanzania and parts of eastern DR Congo. According to a Bank of Uganda report, in the period between January 2019 and January 2020, Uganda exported about 320,372 megawatts of electricity, which earned the country Shs$46m (Shs170b).

Mr Butime said energy specialists said, although the country has excess power, homesteads are not lit.

"Murchison falls is magnificent and spectacular, one will have to think twice before destroying it," he said.

Mr Matthias Schauer, the Germany ambassador to Uganda said if conservation is ignored, there will be a high economic price that will have to be paid.

"Conservation is not just nice to have, it's not for people who like sitting under the trees, this is about our livelihoods," he said.

Mr Attilio Pacifici, head of the EU delegation to Uganda said there is need to support committed people in conserving the environment as it is an asset for the country.

Before Covid pandemic, Murchison falls tourism sector was growing at 13 per cent with a number of tourists flocking the area to have a look at the beautiful features.

natukunda@ug.nation media.com