Namibia: Ramblers Beat Kaizen in Thriller

Ramblers emerged as the MTC Hopsol u19 League Cup winners after a thrilling 2-1 victory over Kaizen Football Academy on Thursday evening.

Ramblers captain and midfielder Edmar Kamatuka scored both their goals, while Ngero Katua replied for Kaizen in an action-packed match with lots of drama from the start.

Kaizen had an appeal for handball turned down after five minutes when Katua sent in a cross into the box, but barely two minutes later Ramblers were awarded a penalty in similar circumstances, when Kaizen captain Romeo Amon was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Ramblers, however, failed to capitalise as Kamatuka sent the ball wide of the right hand post.

Katua was a constant danger in attack for Kaizen, shooting narrowly over the bar on 20 minutes, but Ramblers' defenders Jack Parker and Tully Nashixua did well to keep him at bay.

At the other end, Kaizen keeper Giovanni April pulled off a fine diving save from a long range pile-driver by Nashixua, but Kaizen had more chances, with Katua, Jonathan Morris and Shaun Keyser all coming close to scoring.

The second half started in dramatic fashion with two goals within two minutes.

Kamatuka gave Ramblers the lead with a cracking shot from a free-kick that hit the roof of the net, but Kaizen immediately attacked from the restart and drew level after a fine solo effort by Katua.

Amon also had a free-kick saved, but the momentum started to shift Ramblers' way as the match progressed.

Louis Solunga headed wide from a Zander McClune cross, while a shot on the turn by Filippo Micheletti narrowly missed the target.

Ramblers' pressure finally told midway through the second half when they won a corner and although it was cleared, Kamatuka scored with a pile-driver from the edge of the box.

Uri Mootu replaced Micheletti shortly after and soon made an impact with his pressure on Kaizen's defence. He had a shot blocked by the defence, while Kamatuka was denied his hat-trick after shooting over the bar.

In the final stages, Victor Shimweefeleni had a great chance for Kaizen when he broke away on a counterattack, but he couldn't control his shot and the chance went abegging, as Ramblers held on to win the trophy.

The final concluded an unbeaten campaign for Ramblers, who won four and drew one match during the league stages, while they beat Swallows 3-1 on penalties in the semifinals, after their match was tied 1-1 at the end of normal time.

At the prize giving ceremony after the match, Ramblers defender Tully Nashixua won the Most Valuable Player (MVP) award, while their coach Steve McClune won the Coach of the Tournament award.

Otjiwarongo goalkeeper Josef Phillip, who only conceded one goal throughout the tournament won the Goalkeeper of the Tournament award, while Hage Geingob Secondary School striker, Mario Kakambe won the Striker of the Tournament award with a total of six goals.

Ramblers also featured prominently at the national under 20 trials over the weekend with seven of their players making the 30-man squad which is preparing for the Cosafa Cup u20 Championships which takes place in Port Elizabeth, South Africa from 3 to 13 December.

Namibia will compete in Group B along with the defending champions Zambia, Malawi and the Comoros Islands.