Tanzania: Shinyanga Sees Increase in Use of Modern Latrine

CONSTRUCTION of modern latrines in Shinyanga Region has improved from 56.6 per cent last year to the current 60 percent.

Regional Health Officer Neema Simba told reporters on Sunday that such remarkable improvement was the outcome of a 'Nyumba ni Choo' (the best home is the one with modern toilet' campaign that kicked off from October last year.

"We are thankful that residents are responding well to this campaign, which is accompanied by sanitation exercises every Saturday. The aim is to fight against possible epidemic diseases," she said.

She noted that before the campaign, epidemic diseases, mostly cholera, diarrhoea and worms used to be a serious threat as a result of lack of modern latrines.

"We have recorded remarkable achievements. People should maintain this sanitation spirit and continue switching from traditional to modern latrines with roofs and advanced floors. The remaining households with traditional latrines are 38 per cent and those with no latrines are two per cent. Mobilisation continues to ensure no one is left behind," insisted Ms Simba.

Epidemic diseases expert for Shinyanga Regional Hospital, Dr Onesmo Mwegoha, said sanitation campaigns should continue to serve as disease prevention measures.

He said lack of proper latrines was among the main causes of epidemics and were transmitted to the human body.

"Sometimes, we are able to determine what is wrong with a patient after knowing the environment she/he leaves in, including lack of the modern and clean toilet," said the expert, while insisting that members of the public should stick to hygiene.

Shinyanga District Executive Director (DED) Geoffrey Mwangulumbi said apart from homes, the municipal council also stressed cleanliness activities at schools and bus stands for mobilisation purposes.

The DED noted that over 85 per cent of municipal residents had modern toilets, encouraging those in rural areas to make more efforts.