Zimbabwe: Businessman Rapes Teenage Daughter

Senior Court Reporter

The trial of Harare businessman, accused of raping his teenage daughter four times since 2017, is expected to open tomorrow at the Harare Magistrates' Courts.

He is charged with four counts of rape. It is said that the girl would visit her biological mother, who happens to be the businessman's second wife, during weekends and school holidays.

The State alleges that sometime in 2017, the businessmen would drive his daughter to her mother's house in Marlborough at around 6pm from his Borrowdale home. On the first occasion when he allegedly violated his daughter, he is said to have driven into the city centre where he bought her some chips.

It is said that he then drove to a service station along Samora Machel Avenue where he alleged told his daughter that they would spend the night since it was too late to drive back home.

The court heard that the girl woke up to see her father raping her in the car.

On the second occasion which allegedly occurred in November 2019, the girl was left alone at their Borrowdale home. The court heard that the businessman later returned home where he called his daughter into the bedroom.

It is said that he raped her.

Accusations are that he then gave her some pills to prevent pregnancy.

On December 6 last year, the businessman is said to have raped his daughter in a car in Mabelreign.

As if that was not enough, on December 22, 2019 he allegedly took his daughter to Mabelreign where he allegedly abused her. The girl's mother started noticing some suspicious traits on her, which prompted her to question and she confessed.