Zimbabwe: Guide Children On Correct Digital Path - Potraz

PARENTS must vigorously guard and educate children using digital media to ensure correct use especially at a time education has mostly gone digital due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has said.

Speaking during a virtual consumer education and awareness campaign hosted by Starfm ,Potraz head of consumer Affairs and publicity, Mr George Manyaya said digital media has become an integral part of the education system due to Covid-19 restrictions hence parents must now be vigilant to guard against abuse.

Potraz has been holding highly subscribed consumer awareness programmes across the country educating people on digital media use and dangers but the programmes have been slowed down due the virus.

This has left many going the digital way in schools and colleges with the regulator now embracing use of social media and broadcasters to continue raising awareness.

"We had introduced the highly effective consumer awareness programmes but that now has stopped because of strict Covid-19 lockdown restrictions that banned social gatherings.

"We have shelved those and now we are seriously going digital educating our consumers on the safe use of ICTs," said Mr Manyaya in a radio programme over the weekend after listeners requested for a continuation of the topic on internet safety for children.

"We want to continue with our edutainment programme but this time making use of other mediums including radio programmes.

"The key message this week by public demand now is childonline safety."

The company now runs a weekly radio programme in main radio stations to raise awareness and the programme has received thumbs up from parents and stakeholders.

"It is important for children also to know their rights in using online services and that is where such programmes are key," Mr Manyaya said.

Parents also need to be educated on how to ensure the rights of their children are protected while online.

On his advice to children embracing technology Manyaya said: "Children beware, please don't follow what you see online, some of it is evil. If you see someone saying send me your nude pictures or influencing you to do several bad things which recording know that this is the end of your career. These boys or girls you are sending pictures and recording videos with will get revenge when they no longer need you and it will embarrass you and your family. Whatever goes online stays online and imagine your picture goes viral even if you repent later or you pass your school with flying colours no one will want to marry you or employ you.

"Society will view you as a porn star forever and ever. Beware," he said.

This comes at a time when there has been an outcry on Social media as pictures and videos have been viral with students naked, kissing each other and standing besides each other in sexually suggestive positions.