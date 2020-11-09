Zimbabwe: Harare Thief Fatally Assaulted

9 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

A 44-year-old suspected thief was fatally assaulted in Budiriro when chased after he was caught stealing cash and a cell phone in Budiriro 4 Extension.

Jonathan Bhito, who came from Epworth, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sally Mugabe Central Hospital where he had been taken by police

At around 4am, Bhito sneaked through an unlocked door into a Budiriro house and went into one of the bedrooms where he stole US$13 cash and a mobile phone.

But one of those living in the house was awakened by his footsteps and shouted for help. Bhito fled but was chased and although he used a pepper spray to try and elude the pursuit, he was caught. He was then assaulted before being taken to the police station.

Police officers then took him to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said two mobile phones and a spray were recovered.

"The man died before getting medical attention," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.