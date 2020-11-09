Malawi: Chakwera Leads Malawians in Remembrance Day - Opposition Leader Nakhumwa Joined in Laying Wreath

President Lazarus Chakwera on Sunday led the nation in honouring Malawian soldiers who fought in the first and second World Wars.

Following a two-minute silence, the President led the way by laying a wreath at a makeshift cenotaph at Mzuzu Upper Stadium.

During the ceremony attended by people from all walks of life, including Cabinet ministers, members of Parliament (MPs), senior government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, and war veterans, the clergy prayed for peace and tranquility in Malawi.

Besides Chakwera, others who laid wreaths included MDF Commander General Vincent Nundwe and the Inspector General of Police George Kainja.

Speaker of Parliament, Catherine Gotani Hara and Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, SC, laid their wreaths before Leader of Opposition in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa took his turn.

British High Commissioner David Beer also laid his wreath.

The clergy, who included Muslim and Christian denominations, also prayed for the souls of those who died during the wars, the survivors widely called "war veterans" and their families, saying they sacrificed their lives for the peace the world is enjoying.

According to Malawi Defence Force (MDF), soldiers from the then Nyasaland King's African Rifles (KAR), under the British colonial command, put up a gallant fight in East African countries such as Somalia, Tanzania and Ethiopia.

Some of the KAR soldiers fought in Europe and Asia during the First World War from 1914 to 1918 and the Second World War from 1939 to 1945.

Remembrance Day is commemorated annually on November 11 or a Sunday preceding the date, saying that was the day the guns were silenced to mark the end of the First World War in 1918.

Currently, there is no living soldier in the country that fought in World War 1 from 1914 to 1918 but some who fought in the Second World War are still alive.

