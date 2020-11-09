Kenya: How Mombasa Hotel Came to Paralympian Sururu's Rescue

8 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Troubled top Kenyan para rower Asiya Sururu Mohamed seems headed for calm waters, after all, following support pledged for her training ahead of next year's Tokyo Paralympics.

Since booking her ticket for the Tokyo Games at last year's Africa qualification tournament in Tunisia, Mombasa-based Sururu has been training at Tudor Water Sports, aided by Kenya Navy trainers.

But her fortunes turned for the worse when the coronavirus reared its ugly head in March this year, with the navy team subsequently withdrawn and sport thrust to the back burner.

To add insult to injury, Sururu's training boat broke down, rudely cutting short her training programme.

But on Sunday, help came in the form of material support from Flamingo Beach Resort and Spa (by Pride Inn) who pledged to boost Sururu's training for the postponed Tokyo Paralympics.

Story by Nation Sports

The hotel's General Manager Victor Shitakha met with Sururu at the weekend and welcomed her to use the hotel's facilities for training.

"It behoves us as Kenyans to support our own sportspeople, that's why, as Flamingo Beach Resort and Spa, we have decided to come in and support Asiya after learning of her challenges through the Nation Media Group," Shitakha said.

The hotel will allow Sururu to use their gym, pool and spa facilities for the duration of her training for Tokyo and beyond.

The Shanzu-based hotel also extended similar support for Kenya's beach volleyball teams ahead of their qualifying tournaments for the Tokyo Olympics.

Shitakha, who is also the chairman of the Coast Tourism Association, said he will rally tourism sector players at the coast to support Sururu as she prepares for the Tokyo Paralympics which will run from August 24 to September 5, 2021, right after the July 23 to August 8 Olympic Games.

"Asiya has done us proud as coast people, and we must show appreciation by making sure she gets the best possible training opportunities. It's sad to see people who make the country proud go through such suffering," Shitakha said.

Sporting talent

The Tokyo Games were initially scheduled for this year but were pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, there was hope that the Games are still on track with Tokyo-based Kenyan athletics coach Stephen Mayaka saying local organisers are pulling out all stops to ensure the Games go ahead flawlessly.

"Of course, there is concern over the coronavirus pandemic, but local organisers here are full steam ahead with preparations for the Games," Mayaka said from Japan.

Sururu thanked Flamingo Flamingo Beach Resort and Spa for the support, and also paid tribute to lawyer Mary Kimani who has nurtured her sporting talent since childhood.

"I'd like to thank Victor and Flamingo Beach Resort and Spa for reaching out and supporting my training which has been seriously affected since my boat broke down and the Kenya Navy trainers were withdrawn due to Covid-19," she said.

"I'm still focused on the Tokyo Games and the support forthcoming will really assist me," said Sururu who also competes in wheelchair tennis.

Read the original article on Nation.

