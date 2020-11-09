Uganda: Kadaga Launches Reproductive Health Training in 14 Districts

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has launched a sexuality and reproductive health awareness training in 14 districts across the country, aimed at dealing with challenges brought about by Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of the challenges that arose as a result of the lockdown include many school going girls getting pregnant and mothers struggling to access health facilities.

The 14 districts set to benefit from the sexuality and reproductive trainings are Kamuli, Busia, Mbarara, Isingiro, Gulu, Koboko, Yumbe, Lira, Buikwe, Gomba, Kyankwanzi, Kiboga, Wakiso, and Kampala.

Ms Kadaga reasoned that sexuality and reproductive health are a cornerstone to achieving national and international health goals.

"When these rights are realised, girls have the right information to prevent teenage pregnancies, women have safe pregnancy and birth experiences and babies have higher chances of living beyond the first birthday," said the Speaker, whose speech was read out by MP Safia Nalule on Friday in Kampala.

"This enables Uganda to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, especially goal three on improved health and well-being. This goal has targets on reducing maternal mortality, ending preventable deaths of new-borns and children under five years of age and ensuring universal access to sexual and reproductive healthcare information," she added.

Ms Kadaga further pledged her support under the Uganda Woman Parliamentary Association to increase pressure on the responsible parties to fast track implementation of some resolutions passed by the House to strengthen laws on stopping teenage pregnancies.

Mr Moses Mulumba, the executive director of the Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development, said: "We are concerned about the number of challenges related to Covid-19. You remember when the lockdown happened, the most affected people were our mothers. They were locked in their homes including those who were supposed to be delivering. They needed permission of the RDCs to go to health centres. Between you and me, pregnancy and delivery does not need RDC's permission, as a result, we lost a number of them and this needs to be addressed," Mr Mulumba said.

According to a the United Nations Population Fund report on teenage pregnancy in Uganda during and post Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Busoga sub-region had the highest reported cases with Luuka District alone reporting more than 600 cases.

Further, a recent police report indicated that about 4,442 cases of defilement were reported between January and April.