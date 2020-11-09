Ghana: Startimes to Air Ghana Premier League Season

StarTimes have big plans for 2020/2021 Ghana Premier Season final and will showcase live 68 matches in the first round of the season.

"At StarTimes, we have often been asked by the media how our establishment has not fractured or imploded under the pressure of the drawn-out process of league cancelations and truncations. The answer is simple: At StarTimes, 'Our Fabric' is exceptionally strong", announced Akofa Banson, Head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana.

StarTimes believe that increasing accessibility to GPL matches, benefits not only fans but the game and its partners. This is why we remain committed to supporting Ghana football.