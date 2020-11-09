Liberia: 'He Wasn't Just a Co-Worker, but a Close Friend and Brother,' President Weah Says of Fallen Mpw Minister Nyenpan

8 November 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)
press release

The President of the Republic, Dr. George Manneh Weah, says fallen Public Works Minister Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan was an extremely passionate, committed and hardworking public servant who spent sleepless nights to implement Government's infrastructure program.

The President said the passing of Mr. Nyenpan is a big blow not only to his family but also to Government and the people of Liberia at large.

"The death of Mobutu hurts everyone. It hurts me as it hurts the family." The President said. "Indeed, Vlah was a father, brother, son and uncle to many. For me, he was more than a cabinet minister in my government. He was also a true friend and brother."

The Liberian Leader made the statements Sunday, November 8, 2020 when he and a throng of government officials paid a visit to the family home of the fallen Public Works Minister.

President Weah used the visit to extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family on behalf of his government, and called on the family to look up to God during their difficult time of mourning.

Sinoe County's District #3 Representative, Hon. Matthew Zarzar, Former People's Redemption Council Member D. Karn Karlor and the deceased's brother, Mr. Ojuku Nyenpan, spoke on behalf of the family.

The three kinsmen welcomed President Weah and entourage to their family home and commended President Weah for his intervention and assistance during the critical period of the late Nyenpan's ailment both in Liberia and in Ghana.

"If you were God who gives life, my brother Mobutu Vlah Nyenpan would be alive today", Mr. Ojuku Nyenpan said in reference to the President's intervention.

"Your time on the phone with me, Mr. President, finding ambulance and instructing Dr. Brown to do whatever possible to save my brother's life still reverberates in my mind," he said further.

Before his demise, fallen Minister Nyenpan also served as Senator of Sinoe County. He was honored as Minister of Year 2019 by Dr. George Weah for his hard work and dedication to work.

Born on March 20, 1964, Min. Nyenpan died in Ghana on October 30, 2020.

