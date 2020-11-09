Ghana: Oly Oldies Win Inaugural Peace Cup ... After Defeating Hearts Oldies 2-0

9 November 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Nana Bentsi Oduro

Accra Great Olympics Old Players Association (AGOOPA) earned the bragging rights over Accra Hearts of Oak Old Players Association (AHOOPA), beating them 2-0 in their inaugural Peace Cup Match played on Saturday at the La McDan Park.

A penalty expertly converted by Awuley Quaye Jnr in the first-half and a strike from Captain Godwin Attram crowned the day for the 'AGOSU' fans who also celebrated the official outdooring of their old players association (AGOOPA).

The game got underway with players on both sides exhibiting skills that got the packed crowd that included dignitaries such as Board chairman of Olympics, Amarkai Amarteifio, GHALCA Boss Cudjoe Fianoo and special guest Dr Daniel McKorley applauding loudly.

Olympics had players like goaltender Theophilus Mensah, Akwei McClean, Dan Quaye, Awuley Quaye Jnr, Issah Alhassan, Moro Issa and Godwin Attram with the likes of Thomas Otinkorang, Adjah Tetteh , Joe 'Bobby Short' Tagoe , Sam Johnson , Techie Mensah , Ablade Morgan, Emmanuel Adonabi , Amankwa Mireku entertaining from the Phobian side.

Hearts started well and dictated the early exchanges with Otinkorang leading the charge for the opener; they were however stopped in their tracks as they fell behind to an Awuley Quaye Jnr penalty in the first-half.

The goal bolstered Hearts to increase the tempo with Otinkorang and Bobby Short threatening but Olympics fans heaved a sigh of relief when Attram put the game beyond their opponents in the second-half, after brilliantly displacing Hearts goalie Laud Quartey in a one-on-one situation.

Desperate to get back into the game, Hearts affected a number of substitutions that proved futile as Olympics' Amoah Tawiah and Dan Quaye held it tight at the back to lay claim to the maiden trophy.

After the game the Hearts contingent joined Olympics and host of ex-stars and dignitaries to officially launch AGOOPA.

Presenting the trophy to Olympics, Mr Amarkai Amarteifio congratulated them for a successful launch whilst also urging teeming fans of both side especially the youth to heed to the theme of peace.

Dr Daniel McKorley advised the youth to walk the path of peace that their idols (old players) were advocating for to prevent a situation where they might end up jeopardizing their future to an unacceptable act.

