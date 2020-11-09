Ghana: Pres Inaugurates 60-Bed Tain District Hospital

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo on Friday inauguratedthe 60-bed capacity Tain District Hospital at Nsawkaw in the Tain District of the Bono Region.

The hospital has such facilities as a maintenance unit; central storage areas; water, sewerage and medical waste treatment systems; a mortuary; a kitchen; a physiotherapy and maternity and child care units; a pharmacy; a laundry, and a parking space for more than 100 cars.

There are also four operating theatres covering different specialised areas, namely a radiology department equipped with ultrasound, echocardiography, X-ray machines and a laboratory.

The new facility, which would also serve as a referral centre for smaller hospitals, is expected to cater for more than 30,000 residents of the district and its surrounding communities.

President Akufo-Addo commended the management of Euroget De-Invest, contractors, for their dedication and commitment to completing the project on time to benefit the people of Tain and its environs.

The President stressed the need for a culture of maintenance of the facility to prolong its lifespan.

He gave the assurance that his government was committed to ensuring that all parts of the country had their fair share of the national cake.

The Vice Chairman of Euroget Group, Mr Emad Deraz, on behalf his father, the Chairman and CEO of the Euroget, Dr Said Deraz, said the Nsawkaw hospital had brought to four the number of hospitals constructed by the company and inaugurated in the country.

The company, he indicated, constructed the 60-bed Tepa Municipal Hospital, the 100-bed Ga East Municipal Hospital at Kwabenya, and the 160-bed Upper West Regional Hospital in Wa.

The inauguration of the Tain District Hospital, he mentioned, was in fulfilment of the company's commitment to complete and hand over all projects on time for the good people of Ghana.

"Euroget De-Invest is here to ensure the long-term sustainability of this beautiful edifice that we are handing over to the country today," Mr Deraz said.

Mr Deraz assured the President and the good people of Ghana of their commitment to deliver the rest of the hospitals imbued with the same high level of quality to the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Defence.

He further gave assurance of the company's preparedness to maintain a visible presence in the hospital for another three years to provide remedial works on the facility during the 12-month Defect Liability Period, warranty maintenance of medical equipment for a period of 12 months after handover, and post-warranty maintenance of medical equipment for a further period of 24 months after the warranty period.

Mr Emad disclosed that although the company experienced some initial challenges, it overcame them with the support received from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Finance and Ghana Revenue Authority as well as other government agencies.