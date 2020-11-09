Ghana: GCB Gets New Managing Director

The Board of GCB Bank Limited has appointed Mr John Kofi Adomakoh as the new Managing Director (MD) of the bank with effect from today, November 9, 2020.

Mr Adomakoh, a banker, replaces Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, who ended his tenure of office as the MD of GCB Bank in September this year after being in that position for more than three years.

Prior to his appointment, he was the Director and Global Head, Project and Asset-Based Finance of the African Export-Import Bank headquartered in Cairo.

A statement issued by the GCB on Mr Adomakoh's appointment said the Board viewed it as a major milestone in the bank's transformation agenda to become a world-class financial institution.

It said the new Managing Director "brings to this role over 25 years of banking experience within Africa, 15 of which have been at executive management levels.

"The Board firmly believes also that Kofi's extensive international leadership experience, expertise in global financial markets, combined with his deep understanding of the Ghanaian market, will be invaluable to the success of the Bank's transformation journey and further strengthen its position in growing market share, revenue and profits. We are confident that he has what it takes to steer the bank to the next level," the statement said.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Adomakoh said: "I am greatly honoured and excited to be joining GCB Bank at this time to contribute to the transformation agenda and lead the bank to dominate the market. GCB Bank has a large clientele and strong balance sheet, which uniquely positions it as a strong and formidable Ghanaian bank providing support to businesses and individuals.

" As the industry evolves through technological innovation and advancement, I believe GCB Bank is in a pole position to provide cost-effective and world-class digital banking solutions. I am passionately committed to placing our clients at the centre of everything we do and look forward to working closely with the board, senior leadership team, and all employees of the bank."

Mr Jude Arthur, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GCB Bank, said, "Mr Adomakoh is an inspiring and energetic leader, and he is widely known for his collaborative leadership style and for building high performance teams. I have no doubt that Kofi's extensive financial services experience and international exposure will help GCB Bank deliver improvement in shareholder value as well as strengthen and develop key partnerships and strategic alliances."