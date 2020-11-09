Ghana: 'Powerhouse' Kwesi Owusu Laid to Rest

Sunyani — Hundreds of mourners on Saturday thronged the Victoria Park in Sunyani to bid farewell to the late Samuel Kwasi Owusu, a former Black Stars captain who passed on March 30, 2020.

The late Akwasi Owusu who died at the age of 74, was buried at his home town, Nkwabeng in the Nkoranza South district of the Bono East region on Saturday.

The body of the late Tano Bofoakwa legend, nicknamed 'Powerhouse' was laid in a coffin designed like a football boot.

Among the dignitaries that joined mourners were the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Employment and Labour Relations Minister, Coach Oti Akenteng, ex Black Stars coach, Akwasi Appiah, and retired footballers as well as administrators.

Tributes poured from his family, retired footballers, Tano Bofoakwa, the Regional Football Association, among others, eulogising the late footballer who serve Ghana in many international competitions including two Olympic Games in Germany and Canada.

His family, described him in various ways as a disciplinarian, who does not compromise on his values and principles and very dedicated person in whatever endeavor he finds himself.

The burial was preceded by a memorial match between retired footballers drawn from the regions at the Sunyani Coronation Park.

The late Kwasi Owusu, born on November 5, 1945, at Kintampo was discovered in 1966 and drafted into the senior national team, Black Stars.

He captained the team for eight years and retired in 1972.

He later travelled to La Cote d'Ivoire to play for Africa Sports in 1977 and later attended a coaching course in Russia.