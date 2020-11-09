Ghana: President Akufo-Addo, Others Join World Leaders to Congratulate U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has joined world leaders to congratulate the President-elect of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden.

In a post on Facebook and Twitter on Saturday, he also on behalf of Ghanaians, congratulated Senator Kamala Harris on becoming the first woman Vice President-elect of the United States.

"It is my sincere hope that President-elect Biden's tenure of office will be marked by the delivery of unity, security, progress and prosperity to all Americans", President Akufo-Addo said.

It was President Akufo-Addo's expectation that over the course of Joe Biden's presidency, relations between Ghana and the US would continue to grow from strength to strength.

The Ghana-US relations, which dates back to more than six decades, he said, had "over the years, been based on a shared agenda of freedom, development, progress and prosperity.

"Warm congratulations, once again, to President-Elect Joe Biden, Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, and the people of the United States of America. God bless the American people, and best wishes for their country's continued success".

Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, a former Vice President, on Saturday won the heated race to become the 46th US president, defeating Donald Trump following days of vote count after Tuesday's election.

The BBC, CNN and other media giants projected that Mr Biden won the key battleground of Pennsylvania, propelling him over the 270 Electoral College vote threshold required to clinch the White House.

Meanwhile some Ghanaian political leaders have congratulated the US president elect, Biden and his Vice Ms Harris, who have become the subject of global political spotlight.

In a tweet, Former President Jerry John Rawlings said the world was looking forward to a different regime in the US which links the world and offers compassion and maturity.

"Congratulations President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect, Kamala Harris. The world is expectant as a new era of United States leadership dawns. We look forward to a leadership that embraces unity, compassion and maturity", he said.

For his part, Former President and presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama, who also posted his congratulatory message on social media, applauded Joe Biden for his resilience which culminated in his victory.

"Your resilience is admirable. It's taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory. I look forward to us working together for the mutual benefit of our two countries and for a better world that ensures social justice and sustainable development", the tweet said.

"The elections of incoming VP Kamala Harris has not only shattered the glass ceiling but punched a big hole in it that will inspire the world to follow these footprints of inclusion, representation and unity," he added.

The US established diplomatic relations with Ghana in 1957, following Ghana's independence from the United Kingdom. The relation was signalled by the elevation of the US Consulate General at Accra to Embassy status.

World leaders who have publicly congratulated Joe Biden so far, include the African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat who in a message said "The AU Commission looks forward to a new, stronger US-Africa relations based on mutual respect and shared values of international cooperation."

Others are Canadian leader Justin Trudeau , Irish Prime Minister(PM) Micheál Martin, Australian PM Scott Morrison, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, French President Emmanuel Macron, Norbert Röttgen, Chairman of the German Foreign Affairs Committee, UK PM Boris Johnson, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Indian PM Narendra Modi.

As many world leaders rushed to send President-elect Joe Biden congratulations on his projected US election victory, Aljazeera reports that there had been some who have been silent on the matter as of Sunday morning.

It said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador asserted he would not congratulate Biden on his victory until all legal challenges surrounding the election were resolved.

Russia's Vladimir Putin, who was friendly with President Trump, had not reacted to results of the election as of Sunday noon.