Ghana: First Lady Canvasses for Votes At Ningo-Prampram

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has rallied the people of Ningo-Prampram to change their voting pattern in the upcoming elections.

She said although the people have since the inception of the fourth republic voted for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), they had little to show for their allegiance.

Addressing a mini-rally here as part of her campaign tour, the First Lady pointed out various interventions the New Patriotic Party (NPP) had undertaken in the area which warranted the people's votes in the elections.

"Since we came into office, we have done a lot for you. The constituency has been provided with a police station and police quarters, water supply has been extended from Sege to Prampram.

Ningo-Prampram has benefitted from the 1 District 1 Factory (1D1F) initiative which has seen three factories in the constituency, the construction of the largest greenhouse in West Africa is here, we have connected lot of areas to the National grid, constructed storm drains and many more which is why you must change your mind and vote for the NPP this time," she said.

Mrs Akufo-Addo assured that the NPP had a better offer for residents should they part with the NDC this time around.

The First Lady's tour of the Constituency took her to areas including Dawhenya, Dawa, Ningo, Ahwiam and Prampram where she interacted with traditional rulers and market leaders.

In the company of government and party officials including the MP of Ablekuma North, Akua Afriyie, DCE for Ningo Prampram, Jonathan Teye Doku, NPP Constituency Chairman for Ningo Prampram, Michael Tetteh Eku, the First Lady thanked the cChiefs for their support, appealing to them to continue in that vein as the NPP seeks another term in office "to do more."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The First Lady in interacting with fisherfolks assured of government's plans to build fish landing sites and storage facilities to promote their livelihood.

Mrs Akufo-Addo nonetheless reminded residents of the threat of COVID-19 and advised them to continue adhering to the social distance protocols and wearing of their masks.

The Chief of Dawa, Nene Tettehwayo Duamor XI affirmed that even though the people of Ningo Prampram including Dawa have never elected an NPP parliamentarian before, there is no doubt that they have benefitted from policies implemented by the government.

He said the Free SHS is a life saver as it had addressed educational challenges in the constituency and is sure to break the vicious cycle of poverty.

Nene Duamor assured the First Lady of his people's unflinching support for the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government and their determination to ensure that the NPP parliamentary candidate, Alexander Martey represents them in the next parliament.

Chief of Ningo, Nene Wakah Atiapa III, said the time has come for the people of Ningo-Prampram to throw their weight behind the NPP.