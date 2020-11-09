Zimbabwe: Gringo Dies

9 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Veteran comedian Lazarus "Gringo" Boora has died.

He was 47.

Gringo who was admitted at Westview Hospital in Zimre park died this morning.

A close family member confirmed to The Herald.

More details to follow. . .

