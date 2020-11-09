Nigeria: Gambari, Ministers Visit Tinubu in Lagos

9 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, yesterday led South-West ministers on a sympathy visit to the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, at his Bourdillon residence in Lagos.

Among the ministers that visited are Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola; Minister of State, Health, Dr. Olorunnimbe Mamora; Minister of Information, Mr. Lai Mohammad, and Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare.

They were also joined by the Governor of Lagos, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

During the EndSARS protest, thugs had set fire to several public and private property in Lagos, including Television Continental and The Nation newspaper, owned by Tinubu.

This followed the shootings of some protesters at the Lekki toll gate plaza by soldiers on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

Some of the protesters had alleged that Tinubu owned the toll gate plaza where the soldiers shot at them.

But the former Lagos State governor denied making money from the plaza, adding that the rumour of his ownership was politically-motivated.

He said he got prior information that facilities of both The Nation newspaper and TVC were going to be attacked by "certain malevolent elements" hiding under #EndSARS protests, yet he did not send soldiers or policemen there to prevent the attack, because he didn't want anyone to die.

"There is no rationale that can adequately explain why I would order soldiers to repel peaceful protesters from the tollgate, where I have no financial interest, yet, choose to do nothing to protect my investments in The Nation and TVC," Tinubu said.

