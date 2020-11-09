Nigeria: UN Deputy Secretary-General Begins Official Visit to Nigeria

9 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Ehigiator

The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General, Amina Mohammed, is leading a delegation of senior officials of the UN to Nigeria and three other West African countries, Niger, Sierra Leone, and Ghana to discuss with the governments and other stakeholders on strategies to rebuild after the devastations caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the visit scheduled for November 8 to 11, 2020, Mohammed would meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

A statement issued yesterday from the UN office in Nigeria explained that Mohammed would also join Osinbajo to launch the 'Nigeria UN Plus Offer for Socio-Economic Recovery - 2020 -2022,' as an offer for immediate and medium-term support to the government and people of Nigeria in response to the socio-economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said: "She will also join the Minister of Women Affairs to launch the Generation Equality campaign in Nigeria to raise awareness about the agenda of the Beijing Platform for Action and foster inter-generational exchange and dialogue to empower a new generation of women's rights activists."

Other members of the delegation are the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary-General to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union, Ms Hannah Tetteh.

The members also include the Special Adviser of the Secretary-General on Africa, Ms Cristina Duarte and Ms Ahunna Eziakonwa, the Assistant Administrator, Director, Regional Bureau for Africa, United Nations Development Programme.

