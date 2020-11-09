Nigeria: Organise APC Convention By December or Quit, Marafa Tells Buni

A former senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, has advised the Yobe State Governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni, to organise a convention or quit.

Buni's committee was inaugurated in June following a leadership crisis that ensued in the party.

In response to the crisis, the party's national executive committee (NEC) dissolved the national working committee (NWC) led by Adams Oshiomhole.

"Don't overstretch your luck; we are not afraid of you. Many of us are aware that your appointment is unconstitutional, (Section 17(iv) of our party's constitution is very clear). We only kept quiet because of the respect we have for Mr. President, and the belief that the party needs to open a new page," he said.

"Be informed that any action you take outside your primary mandate of organising a convention that will usher in a new set of executives will be null, void and of no effect whatsoever. You have up to December to do the needful or we chase you out.

"Your state needs you more than the party; go and administer your state, you can't be governor and chairman of APC at the same time; it's unconstitutional. You equally can't accuse Chief Oshiomhole of any wrongdoing, because you were part and parcel of all the decisions he took. If there is any mess in APC today, you are part and parcel of it.

"We are eager to witness the emergence of a responsible leadership, a leadership we all can trust, a leadership that will carry every member, every section, every

tribe along, not the type that leads by deceit and lies."

Marafa asked Buni to focus on Yobe which he claims is in more crisis than the APC.

"Your state, Yobe, is in deeper crisis than APC. The state needs you more than the party; emulate your senior brother and colleague in Borno. Your agenda will collapse in a similar way the ones before yours collapsed," he said.