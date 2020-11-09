Nigeria: New Emir of Zazzau to Be Installed Today

9 November 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

The new emir will host a special durbar as part of activities lined up to celebrate the installation.

The Kaduna State Government has urged residents of the state to turn out en masse and participate in the coronation ceremony of the new Emir of Zazzau, Ahmad Bamalli.

Mr Bamalli will be installed as the 19th emir of Zazzau today at the Muhammadu Aminu Square, Race Course, GRA Zaria.

The Chairman of the Central Working Committee for the installation ceremony, Ja'afaru Sani, made the call in a statement issued on Sunday in Kaduna.

Mr Sani, who is also the state's Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, said that arrangements had been concluded to facilitate smooth conduct of the installation ceremony.

He said the new emir would host a special durbar as part of activities lined up to celebrate the installation.

The commissioner enjoined the people of the state to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of Zazzau Emirate and the state at large.

Mr Sani also urged the people to line up along the street starting from Tudun Wada to Kofar Doka areas of Zaria metropolis, to catch a glimpse of the new Emir and pay him homage. (NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.