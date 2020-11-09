Egypt: France Greatly Respects Islam

9 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian stressed on Sunday that his country greatly respects Islam, which he said had a great impact on the French culture, history and science.

Speaking at a press conference following a meeting with Al Azhar Grand Imam Ahmed el Tayyeb, the top French diplomat said that the Muslim communities in France constitute an integral part of the French society and can perform their religious rituals safely.

The only war, which Egypt, France and other international partners are involved in, is the war against terrorism and extremism, as well as those who misuse religion to achieve political gains, Le Drian said.

France is aware that Islam has nothing to do with extremism and that Muslims are the primary victims of terrorism, he noted.

Le Drian further voiced his country's keenness on continuing cooperation with Al Azhar to combat all forms of extremism.

