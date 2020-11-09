South Africa: Kuruman Stock Theft, JTG Highway Patrol and Kathu SAPS Seizes Endangered Species

press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provisional Commissioner Northern Cape

On Sunday evening, 08 November 2020 at approximately 21:05 a team comprising of members from the Kuruman Stock Theft and Endangered Species unit, the JTG Highway Patrol and Kathu Crime Prevention unit operationalized information received of an endangered species, a pangolin that was allegedly being kept at an old caravan park in Dingleton situated in the JTG Cluster.

After enquiring from the local community members about the owner of the house, the members were able to locate the person who had keys to the premises.

Upon searching the house, the police found that the doors of the rooms were locked.

The members then discovered a male pangolin in one of the locked rooms.

Upon further investigation it was discovered that the suspect fled from the scene when the police arrived.

A case docket of possession of endangered species was registered and the pangolin seized and transported to a local veterinarian in Kuruman.

The value of the pangolin on the black market is estimated at R100 000-00. Police are expected to make an arrest soon and investigations are continuing.