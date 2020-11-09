Malawi: MRCS Hailed for 'Timely' Cash Transfers in Mangochi

People from Senior Chief Jalasi in Mangochi have hailed Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) for "timely" delivery of cash transfers in response to business slowdown in border areas in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

MRCS has since July, 2020 been making cash transfers of K15,000 to households in border areas with Mozambique in the district to sustain their livelihoods due to low cross border business activities following travel ban due to Covid-19.

MRCS District Project Coordinator, Francis Liyati Phiri said after supporting 1,100 households around Chiponde Border from July to September, the society sourced additional funding from Danish Red Cross to support 1,127 people in the area of Senior Chief Jalasi.

"The additional support we got from the Danish Red Cross is for two months of October and November and we are going to make subsequent cash transfers end November," Phiri said on Saturday during October cash transfers at Namwera.

One of the recipients, Hajira Ismaela from Saiti Village in Senior Chief Jalasi described MRCS's financial support as timely given the onset of the rainy season.

"This support is very timely as we will buy the government subsided fertilizer in time as the rainy season is just beginning," he said, adding: "We will be able to buy plastic sheets for our houses most of which leak when it rains."

During the last cash disbursement in October at Chiponde, MRCS Communications and Humanitarian Diplomacy Specialist, Felix Washon said the society would continue to engage its partners for further support to vulnerable and food insecure households especially during the lean period.

MRCS is making the cash transfers through Airtel Malawi whereby the cash is blasted into the recipients' Airtel money accounts and it is cashed out through an agent conveniently available at the disbursement point.