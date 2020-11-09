Botswana: Lelatisitswe Urges Health Officials to Utilise Available Spaces

8 November 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Keneilwe Ramphotho

Tonota — The Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe, has urged health officers in Tonota Sub-district to utilise available spaces in their facilities to avoid overcrowding.

Speaking during his tour of the sub-district health facilities on November 6, Mr Lelatisitswe said most of the clinics had unused space that could be utilised to avoid overcrowding of patients and the staff.He said the biggest challenge facing Tonota clinic was shortage of staff and health equipment, which hindered the clinic's smooth operation.

The assistant minister said to address the issue of staff shortage, the ministry had signed an agreement with Cuba and China to assist with doctors. Furthermore, Mr Lelatisitswe said he was also aware of shortage of ambulances, which needed to be prioritised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When touring Manyanda, Semotswane and Mandunyane clinics, Mr Lelatisitswe decried that the three clinics were becoming overcrowded.

Nonetheless, Mr Lelatisitswe said he was happy that the staff was trying by all means to serve residents, despite the challenges encountered.

He further said a number of development plans were underway although COVID-19 had halted some plans such as construction of staff accommodation.

Mr Lelatisitswe said plans to build an additional clinic in Loomboko were underway.

For his part, greater Francistown District Health Management Team coordinator (GFDHMT), Dr Botshelo Kgwaadira, underscored the challenges faced by the clinics.

He said Tonota Clinic faced shortage of doctors because of the wide area of coverage, adding that the catchment area required a minimum of four doctors.

"Currently there are 31 nurses, 18 general nurses and 13 midwives," he said.

Furthermore, Dr Kgwaadira said Tonota cluster needed reinforcement of maintenance of health facilities, further emphasising the need to have one more ambulance at Tonota Clinic, one ambulance and one utility vehicle at Mabesekwa and a new generator for Tonota Clinic.

Source: BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Ethiopia Moves to Replace Tigray Govt As Conflict Spirals

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.