Botswana: Lelatisitswe Urges Health Officials to Utilise Available Spaces

Tonota — The Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Sethomo Lelatisitswe, has urged health officers in Tonota Sub-district to utilise available spaces in their facilities to avoid overcrowding.

Speaking during his tour of the sub-district health facilities on November 6, Mr Lelatisitswe said most of the clinics had unused space that could be utilised to avoid overcrowding of patients and the staff.He said the biggest challenge facing Tonota clinic was shortage of staff and health equipment, which hindered the clinic's smooth operation.

The assistant minister said to address the issue of staff shortage, the ministry had signed an agreement with Cuba and China to assist with doctors. Furthermore, Mr Lelatisitswe said he was also aware of shortage of ambulances, which needed to be prioritised due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When touring Manyanda, Semotswane and Mandunyane clinics, Mr Lelatisitswe decried that the three clinics were becoming overcrowded.

Nonetheless, Mr Lelatisitswe said he was happy that the staff was trying by all means to serve residents, despite the challenges encountered.

He further said a number of development plans were underway although COVID-19 had halted some plans such as construction of staff accommodation.

Mr Lelatisitswe said plans to build an additional clinic in Loomboko were underway.

For his part, greater Francistown District Health Management Team coordinator (GFDHMT), Dr Botshelo Kgwaadira, underscored the challenges faced by the clinics.

He said Tonota Clinic faced shortage of doctors because of the wide area of coverage, adding that the catchment area required a minimum of four doctors.

"Currently there are 31 nurses, 18 general nurses and 13 midwives," he said.

Furthermore, Dr Kgwaadira said Tonota cluster needed reinforcement of maintenance of health facilities, further emphasising the need to have one more ambulance at Tonota Clinic, one ambulance and one utility vehicle at Mabesekwa and a new generator for Tonota Clinic.

Source: BOPA