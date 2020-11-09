Botswana: Administrators Get Boost

Gaborone — Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) board member, Tebo Segaise, says success of national teams depends on clubs.

She said this when sports administrators graduated from certificate in sports administration course on November 5.

The participants were grilled on marketing, managing conflicts, decision making, managing people, financial management and governance of sport.

The course was part of BNOC's continued effort to empower sport administrators to enable them to run sport smoothly.

"The BNOC exists to, among other things, support national federations in their efforts to develop sports and that begins with education. I commend for Botswana Netball Association (BONA) for requesting this initiative despite their prevailing unconventional times where COVID-19 has greatly impacted on our lives in general and on sport business.

This is the right direction in order to demonstrate to others that despite the challenging times life has to go on, like all other sectors sport must explore all their available options essential for development", she said.

She said BONA was the first code this year to roll out training to its structures and graduates should consider themselves fortunate. Segaise said one of the BNOC's strategic objectivesas per the 2017-2020 Strategy was to increase capacity of national federations.

She said this was motivated by the fact that they found it prudent to close the gap.

Elite athletes, she said, needed an environment that was ripe and spot-on to guide them, adding that the course and other programmes they offered was to better other areas that would make a perfect athlete.

Furthermore, Segaise said the more they got educated and enhanced about other areas, it would enable them to unearth talent.

"Some of the talent we have in the country is average, but with good administrators and good coaching, they can actually become better, but I think you realised that currently we are relying on the sheer talent we have," she said.

She said she was of the view that after the course, expectations was that the sport administrators would do things differently and hoist sport to greater heights.

Segaise encouraged the graduates to share the knowledge they acquired with other administrators saying sharing information would help codes to do things in a professional manner.

Course director, Steve Bothasitse, applauded the graduates who did well.

He said the purpose of the course was to equip administrators with necessary skills so that they could execute their duties properly.

