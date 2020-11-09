Egypt: Sisi Directs to Launch Initiatives of Tahya Masr Fund

9 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi has directed to launch a number of initiatives through Tahya Masr Fund at a total value of EGP 1 billion.

The directives were issued on Sunday during Sisi's meeting with Mohamed Amin, president's advisor of financial affairs and treasure of the fund.

The meeting touched upon following up the fund's activities in the field of social protection and providing support for needy families nationwide, Presidential Spokesperson Bassam Radi said.

Sisi placed emphasis on the necessity to increase the fund-provided subsidy programs to meet the needs of the largest possible numbers of citizens and cover the categories of social protection programs in terms of the start of the current academic year and winter season.

The initiatives include the largest human convoy of foodstuff and garment supplies, among others, Radi said.

The initiatives also include medical convoys to serve 120,000 patients and 18,000 children and offer 500 incubators nationwide, in addition to providing university labs to serve 3,000 students, Radi further said.

