Algeria: Covid-19 - Lockdown Hours Readapted From 08:00pm to 05:00am in 29 Provinces

8 November 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Partial lockdown hours have been readapted from 08:00 p.m. to 05:00 a.m. in 29 provinces for 15 days as from next Tuesday, 10 November 2020, under the fight against the propagation of the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19), announced Sunday the Prime Minister's Office in a communiqué.

The decision to renew this measure affects 20 provinces, namely Batna, Bejaïa, Biskra, Blida, Bouira, Tébessa, Tlemcen, Tiaret, Tizi-Ouzou, Algiers, Jijel, Sétif, Annaba, Constantine, Médéa, M'sila, Ouargla, Oran, Bordj Bou Arreridj and Boumerdes.

The nine new provinces recording an increase in the number of contaminations are Adrar, Guelma, Illizi, Tindouf, Tissemsilt, El Oued, Khenchela, Tipasa, and Ain Temouchent.

The PM also decided to suspend the activity of urban public and private transport of persons during weekends throughout the national territory.

The Government recalls that the collective interprovincial transport of people remains prohibited and any offender to this measure will be subject to regulatory penalties.

These measures were adopted by Prime Minister, Abdelaziz Djerad, in accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune and after consultations with the Scientific Committee in charge of monitoring the evolution of the Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19.

