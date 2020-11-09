Western Sahara: Sahrawi Civil Society Actors Responsible for Closing the Breach At Guerguerat to Allow Brothers From Mauritania to Pass Through

Guerguerat (Saharawi Republic) — Sahrawi civil society actors responsible for closing the illegal breach at Guerguerat have declared a humanitarian, fraternal initiative allowing brothers from Mauritania, holders of Mauritanian documents, who have been stranded for some time at the illegal breach at Guerguerat on their way from the Sahrawi Occupied Territories to pass to their country.

The statement of the civil society actors reads as follows: "We, the Sahrawi civil society actors responsible for closing the illegal breach at Guerguerat declare our intention to make a humanitarian, fraternal gesture whereby we will allow brothers from Mauritania, holders of Mauritanian documents only, who have been stranded for some time at the illegal breach at Guerguerat on their way from the Sahrawi Occupied Territories to pass to the border post between sisterly Mauritania and the national territory of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic. The initiative will begin tomorrow, Monday 9 November 2020, at 8:00 a.m."

It should be recalled that these Saharawi civil society actors have decided to close the Moroccan illegal breach in Guerguarat, South-West Western Sahara, last October 20, calling on the UN to put an end to the Moroccan occupation of the territory, and stop the illegal plunder of Saharawi resources, among other demands.

They declared in various communication with MINURSO that the breach is a persistent violation of the Cease-fire, especially the Military Agreement No: 1, affirming that they want it closed as it has been during the signature by the two parties on the OAU-UN settlement plan and cease-fire, and called on MINURSO to implement its initial mandate, which is the organisation of a referendum on self-determination. (SPS)

