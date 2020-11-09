Namibia: PDM, AR Threaten to Sue Shalli Over Political Intimidation

8 November 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani says his party will lay criminal charges against the former chief of the Namibian Defence Force, Martin Shalli, for inciting violence and threatening the murder of opposition leaders.

Shalli at a Swapo campaign rally at Okahandja yesterday suggested those who resign as members of Swapo and go on to start their own political parties should be killed.

He said they should be killed by having their throats slit and not by being shot.

Venaani condemned these remarks, labelling them illegal and unconstitutional.

"The PDM will lay criminal charges on the conduct of Shalli. They have nothing else to say than resorting to intimidation. Shalli will have his day in court," Venaani said on Sunday.

The Affirmative Repositioning movement (AR) has also condemned Shalli's remarks, asking him to withdraw and apologise to the nation.

Kadhila Amoomo, an AR lawyer, in a letter to the former army general, on Sunday said Shalli's comments were in violation of the Constitution.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.