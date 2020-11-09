Namibia: PDM, AR Threaten to Sue Shalli Over Political Intimidation

Popular Democratic Movement leader McHenry Venaani says his party will lay criminal charges against the former chief of the Namibian Defence Force, Martin Shalli, for inciting violence and threatening the murder of opposition leaders.

Shalli at a Swapo campaign rally at Okahandja yesterday suggested those who resign as members of Swapo and go on to start their own political parties should be killed.

He said they should be killed by having their throats slit and not by being shot.

Venaani condemned these remarks, labelling them illegal and unconstitutional.

"The PDM will lay criminal charges on the conduct of Shalli. They have nothing else to say than resorting to intimidation. Shalli will have his day in court," Venaani said on Sunday.

The Affirmative Repositioning movement (AR) has also condemned Shalli's remarks, asking him to withdraw and apologise to the nation.

Kadhila Amoomo, an AR lawyer, in a letter to the former army general, on Sunday said Shalli's comments were in violation of the Constitution.