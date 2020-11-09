Egypt Reports 208 New Coronavirus Cases, 12 Fatalities

The Health and Population Ministry said on Saturday 7/11/2020 that 208 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 108,962.

In a statement, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said 12 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,355.

As many as 133 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 100,239 so far, the spokesperson said.