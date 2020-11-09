Ethiopia: Expert Panel Sketches Drafts for Technological Advancements in Ethiopia

8 November 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mehari Beyene

An independent panel of Ethiopian and Ethiopian-origin experts with diverse professional backgrounds and deep expertise across fields as varied as economics, public health, statistics, education, population dynamics, technology, and urban planning released a new report outlining strategies to transform the Ethiopian economy by the year 2050.

The Blue Ribbon Panel, chaired by Dr. Debrework Zewdie, distinguished scholar and visiting professor at the City University of New York, has published its first report and submitted it to the government of the Federal Republic of Ethiopia. Focusing on the projected exponential population growth over the next 30 years, the 11 Ethiopian and Ethiopian-origin Blue Ribbon Panel members and 45 other experts in their own fields outline what Ethiopia must do to proactively address 10 major challenges and opportunities associated with the expected historical demographic shift.

With population dynamics as the central issue, the report focuses on actions policymakers can take now with broad support from the public. Highlighting issues such as rapid urbanization, the water-food-health-energy nexus, economic growth, transportation and rural development, institutional and civic development, and equality the experts advocate for forward-looking solutions, funding mechanisms and a detailed implementation plan. The report complements the government's Ten Year Plan with the aim of becoming a middle-income country in the near future and a leader in Africa.

Engineer Tesfaye Workineh, Co-Chair of the Ethiopia2050 Steering Committee said as:

"When we started the Ethiopia2050 Initiative, our main goal was to create a forum for technical experts to contribute to Ethiopia's development in their own fields. We could not be happier with this report, which addresses critical issues and offers solutions"

"It was a privilege to lead a group of like-minded experts whose singular aim is to bring attention to the projected doubling of the population by 2050 and instead capitalize on the opportunity for development by taking action now. While action taken now, as laid out in the report, will ensure Ethiopia's development to a middle-income country, non-action or delay will create a huge challenge and a lost opportunity," said Dr. Debrework Zewdie, Chair of the Blue Ribbon Panel, added. She added, "We hope the report will inform and inspire the initiatives of all stakeholders, including the government of Ethiopia, all political parties, the private sector, as well as non-governmental organizations, and development partners. We consider this document to be a living document that will continue to inspire conversations and help generate ideas thus setting the stage for improving the chances of even newer ideas, strategies and recommendations."

The Blue Ribbon Panel, established in December 2019 during the Ethiopia2050 Grand Challenges and Opportunities Conference held in Addis Ababa, aims to capitalize on opportunities provided by the unprecedented demographic transformation population dynamics to deliver economic prosperity, food security, transportation infrastructure, and gender equity to the Ethiopian people. The Ethiopia2050 International Steering Committee launched the Blue Ribbon Panel to write a report summarizing the conference findings.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
As the Malaria Season Begins, Covid-19 Complicates the Picture

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.