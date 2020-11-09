Malawi: Chatham House Prize - Malawi Judges Win for Election Work

26 October 2020
Chatham House (London)
analysis

Malawi's constitutional court judges have won the 2020 Chatham House Prize in recognition of their 'courage and independence in the defence of democracy'.

The Chatham House Prize is an annual honour awarded to the person, persons or organization who are deemed by the institute's members to have made the most significant contribution to the improvement of international relations in the previous year.

At a time when standards of democratic governance are under threat not only in Africa, but in many democracies, Malawi's constitutional court judges set an example for their peers across the world by upholding the centrality of the rule of law and separation of powers.

The 2019 Malawi presidential election result was overturned after a panel of five High Court judges identified 'widespread, systematic, and grave irregularities' in the polls and called for fresh elections.

Despite high-level bribery attempts and threats, Justice Healey Potani, Justice Ivy Kamanga, Justice Redson Kapindu, Justice Dingiswayo Madise and Justice Michael Tembo - who arrived in court under armed escort and wearing bullet-proof vests - delivered their 500-page ruling which upheld the constitution and defended citizens' democratic rights in the most difficult circumstances.

While some African countries have made important progress in the consolidation of democracy, this is now under threat as the pandemic creates space for authoritarian opportunists. The Malawi ruling is unprecedented in a country where past elections have been marred by irregularities, electoral fraud and violence. The judges successfully asserted their independence in the face of significant pressures and the power of incumbency.

Dr Robin Niblett, Director of Chatham House, said: 'This is a historic moment for democratic governance. The ruling by Malawi's constitutional court judges is not only crucial for rebuilding the confidence of Malawi's citizens in their institutions, but also for upholding standards of democracy more widely across the African continent.'

There could be no more special way to mark Chatham House's Centenary than by recognizing the commitment of these brave individuals to the cause of accountable governance and the justice that this affords to all.

Dr Robin Niblett, Director of Chatham House

Malawi's constitutional court judges will be presented with the Chatham House Prize later this year, with a formal ceremony due to take place in 2021.

The Chatham House Prize is voted for by Chatham House members, following nominations from the institute's staff.

The Chatham House Prize was launched in 2005. Previous recipients of the Prize include Sir David Attenborough and BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Colombian president Juan Manuel Santos, president of Ghana John Kufuor, Médecins Sans Frontières and Melinda Gates, co-founder of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Watch videos from previous years' awards ceremonies

Full list of previous winners

2019 - Sir David Attenborough and BBC Studios Natural History Unit

2018 - The Committee to Protect Journalists

2017 - Juan Manuel Santos

2016 - John Kerry and Mohammad Javad Zarif

2015 - Médecins Sans Frontières

2014 - Melinda Gates

2013 - Hillary Clinton

2012 - Rached Ghannouchi and Moncef Marzouki

2011 - Aung San Suu Kyi

2010 - Abdullah Gül

2009 - Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

2008 - John Kufuor

2007 - HH Sheikha Mozah

2006 - Joaquim Chissano

2005 - Victor Yushenko

This article was originally posted on the Chatham House website.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Chatham House. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Chatham House

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Veteran Zimbabwe Comedian Gringo Dies
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.