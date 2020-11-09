Rwanda/Cape Verde: Afcon Qualifiers - Amavubi Off to Cape Verde on Chartered RwandAir Flight

9 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

The national football team, Amavubi, will use a chartered RwandAir plane when they depart Kigali for Cape Verde on Monday ahead of the November 12 clash.

Cape Verde host Rwanda in the first-leg on Thursday before Vincent Mashami's side host the return-leg encounter on November 17. The two countries are part of Group F in the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

While both Cape Verde and Rwanda are still winless are after two match rounds, the match will even be tougher for Mashami and his men who will be looking for their first points in the group after losing the first two games to Mozambique and Cameroon.

A home victory for Cape Verde will lift them up to 5 points, having salvaged draws against Cameroon and Mozambique last November.

Head coach Mashami announced his 23-man squad to face Cape Verde on Sunday, and the delegation was visited in camp by Sports Minister Aurore Mimosa Munyangaju.

Full squad:

Goalkeepers : Yves Kimenyi (Kiyovu), Olivier Kwizera (Rayon), Eric Ndayishimiye (AS Kigali).

Defenders: Thierry Manzi (APR), Abdul Rwatubyaye (Switchbacks, USA), Fitina Ombolenga (APR), Emmanuel Imanishimwe (APR), Eric Rutanga (Police), Ange Mutsinzi (APR), Aimable Nsabimana (Police) and Hervé Rugwiro (Rayon).

Midfielders: Djihad Bizimana (Beveren, Belgium), Yannick Mukunzi (Sandvikens, Sweden), Haruna Niyonzima (Yanga, Tanzania), Kevin Muhire (El Gaish, Misiri), Ally Niyonzima (Azam, Tanzania), Dominique-Savio Nshuti (Police), Djabel Manishimwe (APR) and Steve Rubanguka (Karaiskakis, Greece).

Strikers: Meddie Kagere (Simba, Tanzania), Jacques Tuyisenge (APR), Muhadjiri Hakizimana (AS Kigali) and Osée Iyabivuze (Police).

