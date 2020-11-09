South Africa: Pirates Set Up MTN8 Final Date With Celtic

analysis

After two exciting legs in the semi-finals of the competition, it'll be Bloemfontein Celtic versus Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 final. The two sides dispatched SuperSport United and Kaizer Chiefs respectively.

Orlando Pirates and Bloemfontein Celtic will battle it out for the MTN8 title on 12 December.

The Buccaneers beat Kaizer Chiefs 2-0 in the second leg, on Sunday 8 November after walloping them 3-0 in the first leg. That meant the encounter ended with a 5-0 aggregate in favour of Pirates.

The other finalists, Phunya Sele Sele, dug deep to see off SuperSport United 1-0 at the Petrus Molemela Stadium on Saturday. The aggregate over two legs was 2-1.

Red Hotto Pirates

Deon Hotto was in imperious form for Pirates as they compounded Gavin Hunt's miserable stay so far at the Chiefs Village. The Namibian attacker was directly involved in both of the Buccaneers' goals at the FNB.

For the first goal, his close-range shot was parried by Chiefs' goal minder, Daniel Akpeyi. Midfielder Fortune Makaringe was on hand to pick up the scraps and tap into an empty net as Pirates took a 1-0 lead on the day, as well as extending their overall lead in the two-legged...