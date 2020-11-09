South Africa: SA Records 1,372 Covid-19 Cases

South Africa has recorded 1 372 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the country's cumulative number of cases to 737 278.

Of the 20 deaths reported on Sunday, one was reported to have occurred in the past 24 - 48 hours in Gauteng, while 19 are from Eastern Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 19 809.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The Eastern Cape has 5 332 active cases, Free State 10 499, Gauteng 3 775, KwaZulu-Natal 5 412, Limpopo 445, Mpumalanga 584, North West 3571, Northern Cape 3 683 and 4 480 in Western Cape.

To date, South Africa has conducted 4 980 440 tests, with 17 266 new tests conducted since the last report.

The country's recoveries now stands at 679 688, which translates to a recovery rate of 92%.