South Africa: Wasteful, Irregular, Dangerous and Probably Corrupt - Gauteng's Covid-19 Splurge Continues, This Time in Schools

8 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

Up to now the feeding frenzy of Covid-19 corruption in Gauteng has focused on the Department of Health. But the third Gauteng Expenditure Disclosure report, published last week, suggests that officials in the Department of Basic Education might also have got in on the act.

In the first two Expenditure Disclosure reports the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) was a relatively low spender. By the end of August it had recorded spending of only R13,089,983. But in the September report the DBE notched up R96,157,456 on the "sanitising of buildings".

The expenditure disclosure report (available here on the Gauteng government website) does not yet include the essential annexures which break down spending by department. However, to try to understand how the GDE could have run up such a big bill, we requested and obtained them from the Provincial Treasury.

Covid-19 Expenditure Disclosure Report - April to September 2020

They show that R98-million was paid to 28 different companies who were contracted to "sanitise" buildings in preparation for the return to school after the hard lockdown. One company, Insimu Projects (no available website found), received R13.9-million for this. Two other companies with similar names and the same directors, Insimu...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

