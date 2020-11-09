Egypt: Day 2 of Parliamentary Elections' Second Stage Starts

8 November 2020
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Voting in the second stage of House of Representatives' elections began in 13 governorates on Sunday 8/11/2020 for the second consecutive day.

The second stage includes the governorates of Cairo, Qalioubiya, Daqahliya, Menoufiya, Gharbiya, Kafr Al-Sheikh, Sharqiya, Damietta, Port Said, Ismailia, Suez, North Sinai and South Sinai.

Polling stations opened at 9:00 a.m. and are to close at 9:00 p.m.

Out of the total 63 million eligible voters in Egypt, more than 31 million are entitled to cast their ballots in the two-day second and last stage to elect their representatives in the country's House of Representatives.

At least 2,367 candidates are competing for 284 out of 568 parliament seats in this stage.

Just like the first stage, half of the seats are allocated to individual candidates and the other half to party lists.

Some 12,000 judges are overseeing the electoral process.

The first stage in the elections covered districts in the Western Delta and Upper Egypt.

The turnout in the first stage was 28.06 percent, which is slightly more than 9 million voters, according to the National Elections Authority (NEA).

A run-off for the first stage will be held from 21 to 23 November for Egyptian expats and on 23 and 24 November for voters inside the country, the NEA said.

