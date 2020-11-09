South Africa: Jake White's Bulls Rebuild Is Taking Shape in Super Rugby Unlocked

8 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The Bulls have one hand on the Super Rugby Unlocked title after a gritty win over the Lions at Ellis Park, sparking early optimism that the Jake White project is taking shape.

When Jake White was appointed as Director of Rugby at the Bulls in March, the once-famous Pretoria franchise had won just a single Super Rugby match out of seven in 2020. Then the tournament was abandoned.

White joined the franchise at a difficult time as the union were on to their third coach in three years - Pote Human - who came after John Mitchell and Nollis Marais before him. All had failed to bring success.

Human was let go in May in one of White's first major acts as director of rugby. During lockdown, White decided that there was no need to keep Human on with no rugby being played.

On 1 May the veteran coach agreed to immediate termination of his contract. He was paid out, but White decided that he may as well start coaching the team he was planning to coach in 2021 anyway.

"There is no guarantee of rugby between now and October, when Pote's contract ends," White told Daily Maverick at the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

