South Africa: The World Needs a Climate Justice Charter and a Deep, Just Transition to Sustain Life On Our Burning Planet

8 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Jane Cherry and Vishwas Satgar

Daily Maverick's Our Burning Planet and Maverick Citizen are partnering with the Climate Justice Charter Movement to report on issues central to our survival - the climate crisis and the people's democratic alternatives. This is the first article of many in this series, and serves as an introduction to the charter and the various streams in the series.

Jane Cherry and Vishwas Satgar

The world's first climate justice charter

On 16 October 2020, the Climate Justice Charter Movement (CJCM) handed over the world's first climate justice charter to the Parliament of South Africa, demanding that it be adopted as per Section 234 of the Constitution.

The charter lays out people's visions and systemic alternatives for a democratic, deep just transition for South Africa. The charter is about a different future for South Africa, Africa and the world. It calls out for a climate justice future to be built now through transforming our workplaces, communities and political power structures. It is a compass for advancing just transition plans and policies in every institution in society so that we can achieve a social tipping point for necessary socioecological restructuring that prioritises the needs of the most vulnerable and in need.

The climate...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

