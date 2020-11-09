South Africa: KZN Polls - Pharaohs, Water Shortages and a Crucial Battle

8 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

A host of municipal by-elections will be taking place countrywide on Wednesday, November 11, but in KwaZulu-Natal - where politics and violence are too frequently linked - there is only one ward battle that currently matters.

Additional reporting by Lwazi Hlangu.

Mtubatuba Local Municipality, on the far north coast, is currently governed via a peculiar coalition between the Inkatha Freedom Party and the African National Congress.

Peculiar because the ANC and IFP have a long, complicated and violent history. They are also the two largest parties in the municipal council, with the IFP holding 19 and the ANC 17 of the 40 available seats.

They are the only two parties to have governed the municipality since 2000, with the current coalition linked to a coalition agreement in the City of Johannesburg.

In 2016, the IFP had a co-governance agreement with the Democratic Alliance, which holds two seats in Mtuba, as the town is referred to by locals. In turn, the IFP supported the DA in Johannesburg. But the IFP reneged on that deal in 2019, allowing for the ANC's Geoff Makhubo to be elected Johannesburg mayor.

The relationship has been a strained one. As recently as October, ANC councillors in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwean Businessman, Socialite Ginimbi Dies in Car Accident
Nigeria's TB Joshua Fires Back After U.S. Election 2016 Prophecy
Fraud-Accused Prophet Bushiri Faces Uncertain Future
Businessman Ginimbi's Bid For Freedom Fails in Zimbabwe
Zari Reveals Why Diamond Is Back in Her Life
Ethiopia Moves to Replace Tigray Govt As Conflict Spirals

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.