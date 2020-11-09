South Africa: Community Health Workers Are Key to Improving Health Outcomes in the Eastern Cape

8 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Melanie Alperstein and Tinashe Njanji

Community Health Workers are an important element in the government's re-engineering of primary health care strategy. Here the writers highlight the challenges facing Eastern Cape CHWs and offer some solutions to improve their working conditions and health outcomes in the province.

Community healthcare workers (CHWs) can be the glue that connects our healthcare system to communities. They are critical to health promotion, disease prevention, early diagnosis and referral, and helping people to stay on treatment and stay healthy.

What is more, an effective CHW programme - where CHWS are empowered and treated with respect - is entirely possible. It does not require any mental acrobatics to imagine a system where more CHWs are employed under decent conditions. All that's required for a better functioning CHW programme is political commitment from those in power and good and inclusive governance in provincial health departments.

Policy framework

One positive is that, to some extent at least, the critically important role of CHWs has already been recognised in various national policies.

The Policy Framework and strategy document for Ward Based Primary Health Care Outreach Teams (WBPHCOTs), finalised in 2018, defines a Community Health Worker as "any worker who is selected, trained and works in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

