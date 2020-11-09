Kenya: End Swimmers' Woes

editorial

Since 2013, under the leadership of Mr Ben Ekumbo, the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) has been characterised by incessant wrangles, denying talented youth opportunities to advance their careers.

Not even change in leadership at the federation in 2016, when Mr Ekumbo resigned as KSF president under a dark cloud of the 2016 Olympics Team Kenya kits scandal, put an end to the wrangles.

The wrangles have continued under Mr Pius Muiyah's leadership. The federation's elections have been postponed twice in the past two years, prompting Fina to suspend KSF in January until a new office is in place. This does not bode well for the sport locally.

That no Kenyan swimmer qualified to compete in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo is testament to how low swimming has sunk in Kenya.

Top swimmers

For a long time, Kenya has not produced top swimmers in the mould of Dunford siblings Jason and David, who competed in 2008 and 2012 editions of the Olympic Games.

But in March, the international swimming federation, popularly known by its French acronym Fina, approved KSF's new constitution, paving the way for the federation to conduct long-overdue elections.

The interim management committee put in place by the Sports Dispute Tribunal to prepare the road map for elections must seize the opportunity to conduct all-inclusive elections.

The committee, led by lawyer Sanjeev Khagram, must involve all stakeholders in the process. The team must first comply with the Sports Act by constituting eight branches that will take part in elections. At the moment, only Nairobi and Kiambu branches are properly constituted.

Only properly conducted elections will end incessant wrangling in the sport.

Swimmers have suffered a great deal over the years owing to persistent wrangles and it's a high time the federation got its act together.