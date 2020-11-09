Africa: South Africa's Accession to Asean Cooperation Treaty a First for Sub-Saharan Africa

analysis

On 10 November, Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor will sign South Africa's instrument of accession to ASEAN's Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC). This will make South Africa the third country on the African continent to be a signatory to the TAC after Morocco and Egypt, and opens many doors, including trade.

South Africa and Indonesia share a long history, brought together by a common struggle against oppression. Confronted by Dutch invaders, both countries fought the viciousness of slavery, colonialism and apartheid.

History documents that since the mid-17th century, Indonesian slaves at the Cape fought shoulder-to-shoulder with other Asian and African slaves. There is also scholarly work showing how political prisoners from Indonesia may have inspired South Africans to fight against colonial and apartheid forces.

Of course, another key moment in South Africa's relationship with Indonesia is the 1955 Bandung Conference hosted by president Sukarno. South Africa was among 29 African and Asian countries that attended. South African anti-apartheid activists Molvi Ismail Cachalia and Moses Kotane attended as observers and presented a memorandum against apartheid, which significantly helped internationalise support for the liberation movement.

With ever-growing ties since the opening of the Indonesian embassy in South Africa some 26 years ago,...