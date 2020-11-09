South Africa: Simultaneous Joint Operations Brought More Suspects to Book

press release

The total number of 1 546 suspects aged between 21 and 49 were arrested for various offences and several items recovered including firearms and ammunition, during the simultaneous and parallel joint operations conducted across the province until this morning.

The operations comprised of members of Crime Prevention, K9 Unit, Crime Intelligence, Limpopo Highway Patrol Team (LHP) and the Detectives with the support from the Provincial and Municipal Traffic officers, were conducted through the stop and searches, road blocks, tracing of wanted suspects.

These suspects were arrested for different criminal activities ranging from murder, attempted murder, burglaries, theft, possession of suspected stolen properties, possession of firearms and ammunition without license, arson, rape, sexual assault, possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles, possession of drugs, possession of illicit cigarettes, stock theft, contravention of Liquor Act, contravention of Immigration Act, contravention of the Road Traffic Act to assault.

During these arrests, police recovered the following items:

06 x firearms with 08 ammunition

06 x suspected stolen motor vehicles

08 x cell phones

28 x dangerous weapons

4 190g x dagga

215 x dagga plants

5.5g of crystal myth drugs

20g of nyaope drugs

1 458 804 x sticks of counterfeit cigarettes

38 x knives

cash amount of money and large quantity of liquor.

In addition, 1 922 fines were issued for the contravention of the Road Traffic Act, 48 x shebeens were closed, 16 486 x people were searched and 3 509 x motor vehicles were searched.

In the City of Polokwane, a 35-year-old suspect was arrested for possession and dealing in drugs after he was found in possession 14 rock drugs and 13 sachets of Cat drugs. In the Sebayeng policing area outside Mankweng, another suspect aged 40 was arrested for dealing in drugs at Solomondale. He was found in possession of 54 sachets of dagga.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South Africa Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has applauded the Police for their hard work and determination in the fight against crime across the Province.

" We will still continue to put more criminals behind bars through the cooperation from members of the community who continue to provide valuable and positive information to the Police", concluded General Ledwaba.

The arrested suspects will appear before different Magistrate Courts on various offences soon.

The origin of some of the recovered items like motor vehicles, will still be determined by the ongoing police investigations