South Africa: A Pastor Apprehended for Allegedly Raping a Learner

press release

The 33-year-old alleged pastor who is also calling himself a traditional healer, has been arrested on Sunday, 08 November 2020 for allegedly raping a 20-year-old girl who is a learner at one of the high schools in the area under the Sekhukhune Policing precinct outside Burgersfort. The incident reportedly took place during September 2020 at the suspect's home while the victim was visiting him for consultation.

The victim has on 18 September 2020, allegedly visited this pastor/traditional healer for consultation and in the process, the suspect allegedly raped her. The victim became confused and terrified by the entire situation, realised at a later stage that she has been tricked and raped by the man she trusted to heal her.

The victim reported the matter to the police on Saturday 07 November 2020 and a case of rape was opened. The initial investigations started and the suspect was traced and arrested this afternoon.

The Provincial Commissioner of the South Africa Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, has strongly condemned this incident and mentioned that, such behaviour can never be tolerated in our society.

"This is a clear indication that there are some men who are stubborn and refusing to heed to the clarion call by all walks of life regarding the scourge of Gender Based Violence but as the Police, we will continue to work hard to protect the vulnerable women and children within our communities from these sexual predators who take advantage of them because of their social status", concluded General Ledwaba.

Police investigations are still continuing.

The suspect will appear before the Sekhukhune Magistrates' court soon.